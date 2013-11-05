Kuneo Koei Announces One-Click Music Buying/Licensing Options

WingHaven, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Shifting from paradigms involving the Industrial Revolution period that have long been tied to e-commerce (namely; virtual-terminals, virtual-shopping-carts, and merchant-processors), Kuneo Koei will utilize the technology developed by GumRoad.com as an additional step on their way to breaking from, “Virtually all dependent and codependent software applications.” Kuneo Koei Development explained.



Joined by Columbia, MO based collaborator, Target Takeover Productions, the first venture to fully utilize and explore the possibilities of how the GumRoad technology can be beneficial is the Anti Auto-Tune Rap/Hip-Hop song called, “The Answer” (featuring Trotter Water and Sekrett Scilensce).



Described as a cross between Rakim and Led Zeppelin, the song is offered as a direct-buy (direct-marketed) sound-recording and is made available at the Highest-Fidelity possible in the world of digital-music buying.



Buyers receive a .WAV CD Master-File (16-Bit 44100hz) and .MP3 (320kbps) Master-Copy in the secure digital package delivered to their inboxes after purchase. Again, the highest-fidelity possible, not offered by traditional digital-distribution stores such as iTunes.com or Amazon.com



The options available at the official product site as well include ‘listening free’ at YouTube.com and obtaining a ‘free MP3 copy’ via the form available near the bottom of the web-page.



Visit the Official product-page and learn how easy the next wave of internet buying/sales is going to be.



Supporting Articles:



- Anti Auto-Tune Music: “The Answer” (By Trotter Water) [One-Click License Enabled]



- Rap Hip-Hop, No Auto-Tune



- Trotter Water And Sekrett Scilensce: “The Answer” (Anti Auto-Tune Music Single Preview)



About “The Answer” i

“The Answer” is a joint venture of Kuneo Koei and Target Takeover Productions featuring “Trotter Water” ‘Rapper, MC’ – It appears courtesy of the promotional efforts per Sekrett Scilensce Associates and MMP Publishing collaborative-handling.



Contact:

M. M. Park

admin@mmp-publishing.com

(718)215-9939

Kuneo Koei

3002 South Jefferson Avenue

Office #2203

Saint Louis, MO 63118