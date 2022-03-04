Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2022 -- Certain directors of Kura Oncology, Inc are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Kura Oncology, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



San Diego, CA based Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States.



On November 24, 2021, Kura Oncology, Inc. "announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed the KOMET-001 Phase 1b study of KO-539 in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) on a partial clinical hold." Kura Oncology, Inc. advised that "[t]he partial clinical hold was initiated following the Company's recent report to the FDA of a Grade 5 serious adverse event (patient death) potentially associated with differentiation syndrome, a known adverse event related to differentiating agents in the treatment of AML[,]" and that "[u]ntil the partial clinical hold is resolved, and the Company has more clarity regarding the impact on timing, Kura is suspending guidance on the completion of enrollment in the KOMET-001 Phase 1b study and determination of the recommended Phase 2 dose of KO-539."



