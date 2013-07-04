Kuros Biosurgery AG - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update - New Report Available

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Kuros Biosurgery AG - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- Kuros Biosurgery AG (Kuros) is a medical technology company.The company develops injectable biomaterial products for the trauma and wound care markets. It was formed as a spin-off from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology and University of Zurich. Kuros's product pipeline consists of wound care products, trauma care products and spinal products. The company's product portfolio consists of fusion proteins of naturally occurring bioactive factors that are covalently incorporated into fibrin or synthetic matrices. Its bioactive-materials are used for trauma, wound and spinal indications. The company has assembled a pipeline of 9 clinical product candidates in various stages of development. Its product candidates are based on a technology platform with the combination of natural and synthetic matrices with active molecules. The company uses two types of matrices for its products, which is based on Fibrin and a family of synthetic matrices. It has license & collaboration agreement with Baxter Healthcare Corporation on the development of KUR-211 for chronic wounds. Kuros is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Kuros Biosurgery AG portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
