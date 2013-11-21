Kurrasa.com Launches Its School Services in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Kurrasa.com, the long-awaited school information portal has finally announced its launch in Saudi Arabia. This launch comes as the Middle East witnesses a shift in parents’ schooling preferences towards private schools. Parents have long struggled with the decision of which school to enroll their children in. Up until today, they’ve had no convenient method enabling them to shop for, compare and select quality schools for their children’s education.



Kurrasa.com has managed to address this problem successfully. The k-12 school directory launched by Kurrasa.com makes it easy to search for, compare and contact schools in a certain city, district, or even neighborhood that the parents are looking to move into.



Kurrasa offers comprehensive information about the schools that parents can find extremely useful. Saudi private schools are listed in a user-friendly directory service where parents can find school information, contact information, pictures and videos, school fees, professional rating, community ranking (by other parents) and much more.



Kurrasa.com is a web 2.0 enabled school directory service. This enables the users to see Kurrasa school information embedded into their preferred social media network and allows them to interact with it readily and conveniently.



Omar Matar, the cofounder of Kurrasa.com explains: "The idea behind Kurrasa is to help parents find trusted school information in a centralized place on the net and to eliminate the need to get into your car and driving around for hours in search of the perfect match for your children. All this can now be done online from the convenience of your living room. We are parents and we’ve been through this rollercoaster ride before. We have taken it upon ourselves to harness the power of the internet to make the lives of fellow parents easier and much more enjoyable.”



About Kurrasa.com

Kurrasa.com is a startup company aiming to harness the web to help parents take control of their children’s primary education. Kurrasa offers a directory listing of k12 schools, objective school rating and community ranking. Parents can review school information, look for schools on a geographic map, compare different schools and communicate with other parents to find out about their personal experiences with the selected schools. Kurrasa also offers schools the chance to present their capabilities, boast their accomplishments, answer parents’ enquiries and attract students.



Kurrasa.com is a new and innovative way to bring together students, parents and schools in an effort to improve the experience for all stakeholders of the education process.



Kurrasa targets all private schools in the Middle East with an initial launch in Saudi Arabia. Other major markets will be launched at later stages and announced in due time.



Kurrasa aims to be the trusted source of information on schools in the Middle East.



Contact Information

Attn: Marketing Manager

Email: marketing@kurrasa.com

Web: http://www.kurrasa.com/



Main Office

Address:



Mussa Bin Nusair Street, Siricon Buildings

Building No. 9, 1st Floor, Office 004



Tel: +966 -11-462 7788



Fax: +966 -11-466 4548



P.O Box 6798 Riyadh 12241

Riyadh, Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia



Email: info@kurrasa.com

Web: http://www.kurrasa.com