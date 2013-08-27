Kurt Blake Begins Accepting Clients in York, Pennsylvania at CriminalDefenseYork.com

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- When charged with a criminal offense, the right lawyer can be critical to the outcome. Criminal charges can ruin someone’s life. The accused may spend a lifetime in prison or struggle to find employment due to a criminal record. A good criminal defense lawyer protects the client and prevents a false accusation or misreported crime from destroying the client’s life.



Kurt A. Blake, of Blake & Gross LLC, has gained a reputation for effectively help his clients. Kurt Blake is a criminal defense attorney based in York, Pennsylvania. Over his years of work in the York, Pennsylvania area, Kurt Blake has protected clients from a diverse range of criminal charges. Today, Kurt Blake aims to take that success online by allowing future clients to contact him through CriminalDefeseYork.com.



At CriminalDefenseYork.com, visitors can learn about the various areas of specialization for Blake & Gross LLC. Those areas of specialization include:



- Robbery/burglary

- Auto related crime

- Assault charges

- Drugs/alcohol

- Sex crimes

Murder/manslaughter

- Vehicular homicide



CriminalDefenseYork.com lists specific information about each of these crimes and the ways in which an experienced criminal defense attorney can have these charges dismissed. After learning about the services provided by a criminal defense attorney, visitors to CriminalDefenseYork.com can fill out the contact form on the right hand side of the page to get in touch with Blake & Gross LLC as soon as possible.



A spokesperson for Blake & Gross LLC explains how the contact form works:



“Our contact form is designed to be extremely simple for anyone to use. After being accused of a crime, we encourage the accused to visit our site and input the basic details of their case using our form. After entering their name, email address, and telephone number, they submit that form and we will contact that individual as soon as possible.”



After learning the details of the case, a criminal defense attorney will begin to find weaknesses in the investigation of the crime. When defending DUI charges, for example, a criminal defense attorney can attempt to prove that the law enforcement officer was not sufficiently trained to perform a breathalyzer test, or that the DUI check stop itself was performed unlawfully.



Being charged with a criminal defense can permanently change someone’s life. With the help of a criminal lawyer in York, PA at CriminalDefenseYork.com, anyone in York, Pennsylvania can get the legal representation they need in order to defend criminal charges with the help of one of the best York criminal lawyer teams in the city today.



About CriminalDefenseYork.com

CriminalDefenseYork.com is the online home of criminal defense law firm Blake & Gross LLC. Kurt Blake and his team specialize in criminal defense law in York, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit: http://www.criminaldefenseyork.com