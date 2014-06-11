Kustom Koozies Announces Top 6 Wedding Graphics for 2014

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Kustom Koozies a leading provider of personalized can coolers announces the top 6 wedding graphics in 2014.



Kustom Koozies provides favors for over 6,000 weddings a year. Kustom Koozies has the list of most popular wedding graphics in 2014.



Kustom Koozies is one of the foremost online providers of insulated beverage containers, which are adaptable in size, shape and design. The coolers can be used for cans, cups or bottles, and are regularly used as party favors, particularly at weddings, birthday parties, class and family reunions; even businesses use them as giveaway items for clients and competitions



Kustom Koozies has stock artwork for over 500 different wedding styles. Every year there is are new graphics that make the top 6 list, and there are traditional favorites that stay on the list. Some of the most popular are “To have and to Hold, and to keep your drink cold.” “Two less fish in the sea.” And “Love, Laughter and Happily Ever After”.



Kustom Koozies also offers similar products such as wine wraps for wine glasses, wraps for stadium cups, and even stadium cups.



The image of the top 6 graphic designs can be found here -- Designs for for Wedding KOOZIEs.



“We get a lot of great ideas from our customers, and they get implemented into the rotation.” Says Sean Balwick, lead graphic designer at Kustom Koozies. “We have a lot of fun with our customers and enjoy making their wedding special.”



About Kustom Koozies

Kustom Koozies is a leader in the print of personalized can coolers and T-shirts. Specializing in wedding and party favors, Kustom Koozies features the ability to design on line, upload custom artwork, or select from 100's of free graphics. The company offers a low minimum order of just one item, with amazing deals on bulk orders. Kustom Koozies print headquarters are located in Raleigh, NC, and Kustom Koozies ships all over the US and Canada on a daily basis.



For more information about us, please visit http://www.kustomkoozies.com/



Contact Info:

Name: Robert Liddle

Email: rgl@kustomkoozies.com

Phone: 919-977-5350

Organization: Kustom Koozies