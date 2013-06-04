Kutroc Records and Not in Our School Launch Anti-Bullying Campaign

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Kutroc Records announced today their collaboration with national anti-bullying program “Not In Our School” and the launch of “Keep Your Head Up” campaign. The objective of the campaign is to help young people take a stand together and speak out against bullying. Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are proud to confirm the collaboration of Kutroc Records with Not In Our School for the campaign – Keep Your Head Up and hope to inspire young people everywhere to become upstanders and prevent bullying.”



Kutroc Records also launched a song, “Keep Your Head Up,” and Public Service Announcement (PSA) for the campaign. The label believes in the power of music and partnering with organizations to help spread the message of anti-bullying. When contacted, Kutroc CEO Medina said, “We are excited to partner with such an outstanding organization as Not In Our School to inspire young people to be upstanders! Our song, it’s talking to you – You are the upstander who can stop bullying wherever you see it!”



Not In Our School develops and shares innovative ways to promote an atmosphere of inclusion and acceptance while resisting bullying and intolerance. NIOS Director, Dr. Becki Cohn-Vargas said "Not In Our School is thrilled to partner with Kutroc Records. Their anti-bullying message is loud and clear and the music is great in the song "Keep Your Head Up." Together we hope to inspire youth with ending all forms of bullying and intolerance."



The campaign package is now available at http://www.smarturl.it/keepyourheadup.



About Kutroc Records

Kutroc Records is a Boston-based independent label, with rising artists Mateo, Kitarah, Maverik, and more. The label and artists have followers that span more than 80 countries.



About Not In Our School (NIOS)

NIOS is an Oakland, Calif.-based national anti-bullying organization with more than a decade of experience in helping to inspire students and schools to resist bullying and intolerance.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Luis Medina, CEO

Website: http://www.kutroc.com/

Email: lmedina@kutroc.com

Contact Person: Becki Cohn-Vargas, NIOS Director

Website: http://www.notinourschool.org

Email: bcohnvargas@niot.org