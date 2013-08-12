Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Kuwait Autos Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

Kuwait continues to represent one of the more attractive autos markets of the Gulf region, as it has positive

growth potential in both the volume and high-end segments. Over Q113, Kuwait became BMW's second

best performing Middle East market, after the UAE, in terms of the number of cars sold over the quarter.

This strong start to the year means that BMI maintains its forecasts for 9.1% growth in vehicle sales over

2013, a growth rate which we feel can continue until the end of our forecast period on 2017, when we are

targeting new vehicle sales of 293,273 units.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138978/kuwait-autos-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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