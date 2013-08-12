Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Kuwait Autos Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
Kuwait continues to represent one of the more attractive autos markets of the Gulf region, as it has positive
growth potential in both the volume and high-end segments. Over Q113, Kuwait became BMW's second
best performing Middle East market, after the UAE, in terms of the number of cars sold over the quarter.
This strong start to the year means that BMI maintains its forecasts for 9.1% growth in vehicle sales over
2013, a growth rate which we feel can continue until the end of our forecast period on 2017, when we are
targeting new vehicle sales of 293,273 units.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/138978/kuwait-autos-report-q3-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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