Kuwait Defence & Security Report Q4 2013 - New Market Report

New Defense research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- The report examines the trends occurring in the country's current and future defence procurement and the order of battle across its armed forces. BMI's general conclusion is that Kuwait remains vulnerable to regional instability, both in the form of the civil war in Syria, and also the possible consequences of any US /Israeli attack on Iran.
The ramifications of the Arab Spring also continue to have an impact on Kuwaiti politics. Despite being relatively democratic by regional standards, Kuwait has not been unaffected by the regional wave of political reforms. Large-scale protests continued in Kuwait throughout 2012, and the failure of the Emir to overturn the country's electoral law has further emboldened the opposition. However, Islamist politicians lost ground in a July election to the country's national assembly, which ushered in Kuwait's 13th cabinet in seven years, and saw the appointment of a new defence minister, Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah.
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Iran's covert ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programmes continue to guide the security debate in the Gulf region with a growing interest in developing some form of collective missile defence. Having already spelled out its future military commitment to the region, the US is now pushing for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to start integrating their separate missile defence systems to create a region-wide missile shield. Although defence co-operation has generally been quite basic even between allied states in the Gulf, momentum now appears to be building towards a new US-GCC missile defence framework. For US contractors that build missile defence systems - this chiefly includes Raytheon and Lockheed Martin - lucrative orders are anticipated from the Gulf states.
Over the last quarter, BMI has revised the following issues:
- The delivery of long-mooted Patriot ballistic missile (PAC-3) technologies is now 'imminent' according to reports coming from the Paris Air Show in the last quarter.
- The security outlook for Kuwait in the light of a fresh general election, the replacement of the defence minister, ongoing regional developments and internal sectarian difficulties exacerbated by the Syrian civil war.
- Other Kuwaiti defence developments including: electronic warfare enhancements for its fleer of Apache helicopters; a royal decree for demobilised troops to be 'reinstated' into the army; and update data regarding defence expenditure.
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