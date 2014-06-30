New Food research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- We maintain a positive outlook for the Kuwaiti food and drink industry as rapid wage growth, easy access to consumer credit and supportive fiscal policies are expected to spur household spending over 2014. That said, we note that the limited market size and already high per capita consumer spending for food and drink will limit sales growth to relatively moderate figures.
Headline Industry Data (Local Currency)
- Total food consumption (local currency) growth (year-on-year, y-o-y) in 2014: +2.3%; compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to 2018: +3.1%
- Per capita food consumption (local currency) growth (y-o-y) in 2014: -0.9%; CAGR to 2018: +0.2%
- Bottled water volume (litres) sales growth (y-o-y) in 2014: +4.2%; CAGR to 2018: +3.9%
- Total mass grocery retail sales (local currency) growth (y-o-y) in 2014: +3.1%; CAGR to 2018: +3.5%
Key Industry Developments
Kuwaiti Food Giant Americana For Sale: Reuters reported in April 2014 that the al-Kharafi family had instructed bankers (including Rothschild) to explore interest from potential buyers in purchasing the USD3.6bn Americana food group. Americana was founded in 1964 and has grown to become one of the Middle East and North Africa's key food producers. It is the franchise partner for a number of US food companies trading in the region, including KFC and Pizza Hut (both owned by Yum! Brands), Red Lobster and Olive Garden (owned by Florida-based Darden restaurant group), TGI Friday's, and Costa coffee shop. It is also a major producer of packaged and frozen foods.
Kout To Sell UK - Based Maison Blanc Patisserie: Following the acquisition of the UK-based Little Chef chain of roadside eateries in the summer of 2013 (in a deal thought to be worth about GBP15mn), Kuwait-based Kout Food Group announced in December 2013 that it was to sell its UK-based Maison Blanc patisserie chain. According to a report in Mubasha.info, the company's chairman was mandated to sell Maison Blanc for GBP8.39mn, making...
The Kuwait Food & Drink Report features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s market assessment and independent forecasts for food and drink expenditure, consumption, sales, and imports/exports and forecasts for the mass grocery retail sector. The report also includes analyses of major regulatory developments, the background macroeconomic outlook and competitive landscape comparing national and multinational companies by leading products and services, sales, investments, partners and expansion strategies.
BMI's Kuwait Food & Drink Report provides industry professionals and strategists, sector analysts, business investors, trade associations and regulatory bodies with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the food and drink industry and the mass grocery retail market in Kuwait.
Key Benefits
- Benchmark BMI's independent food and drink industry forecasts for Kuwait to test other views - a key input for successful budgeting and strategic business planning in the Kuwaiti food and drink market.
- Target business opportunities and risks in Kuwait through our reviews of latest industry trends, regulatory changes and major deals, projects and investments.
- Exploit latest competitive intelligence on your competitors, partners and clients via our Company Profiles (inc. SWOTs, KPIs and latest activity) and Competitive Landscape Tables.
Coverage
BMI Industry View
Summary of BMI's key industry forecasts, and views, covering food and drink manufacturing and consumption and the retail market.
Business Environment Ratings
BMI's Food & Drink Business Environment Ratings provide a country-comparative Risk-Reward Ratings index aimed at investors, food and drink manufacturers and mass grocery retailers.
The ratings methodology makes sophisticated use of over 40 industry, economic and demographic data points.
Industry SWOT Analysis
Analysis of the major Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats within the food, drink and mass grocery retail sectors, and within the broader political, economic and business environment.
Food Forecasts
BMI's food chapter is divided into sections such as Meat, Fish, Confectionary, Dairy and Canned Foods, and provides insight into a market's food industry, centred on a forecast to end-2018 for the sector. The chapter includes the following elements:
Industry Forecast Scenario - Historical data series and forecasts to end-2018 for growth of key indicators within a market's food industry. Including consumption, food consumption as % of GDP, canned food sales, confectionery sales and food and drink imports and exports, among others.
