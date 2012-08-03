New Healthcare research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- BMI View: Kuwait is in the middle of a large infrastructure expansion project that will increase access to healthcare and opportunities for drugmakers and healthcare providers looking to take part in publicprivate partnerships (PPPs). However, the country still has some way to go in terms of legislating for a dynamic healthcare industry, and political stalemate is hindering progress.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: KWD204mn (US$737mn) in 2011 to KWD216mn (US$771mn) in 2012; +6.1% in local currency terms and +4.7% in US dollar terms. Forecast unchanged from Q212.
- Healthcare: KWD1.04bn (US$3.76bn) in 2011 to KWD1.11bn (US$3.98bn) in 2012; +7.3% in local currency terms and +5.9% in US dollar terms. Forecast and historic data down from Q212 owing to new data from the World Healthcare Organization (WHO).
- Medical devices: KWD75mn (US$273mn) in 2011 to KWD82mn (US$292mn) in 2012; +7.2% in local currency terms and +5.8% in US dollar terms. Forecast down from Q212.
Risk/Reward Rating: In BMI's Pharmaceuticals Risk/Reward Ratings (RRRs) table for Q312, Kuwait has fallen back to second position. Its risks profile is stronger than its rewards, which are squeezed by the small market size and political instability that may stall the reform of its healthcare system. Although we don't expect Kuwait to overtake the UAE again in the coming quarters, it will maintain a high position, reflective of the country's high per-capita drug spend and urbanised country structure, which together offset the disadvantages that stem from the small overall size of the pharmaceutical sector.
Key Trends And Developments
- In February 2012, as part of a drive to improve healthcare for diabetes patients, Kuwait's healthcare service announced that it is partnering with a UK-based health trust to learn how to implement an electronic patient records system. Like Kuwait, the Tayside area of Scotland has a high prevalence of diabetes, making the authority suited to passing on lessons in diabetic patient management.
- In May 2012, local news sources in Kuwait reported that drug prices in the country remain prohibitively high and vary between retail outlets. There have been calls for the government to implement more price screening measures to ensure retail outlets are sticking to agreed pricing levels. Controller of the national assembly, Mohammad al-Duwailah, has called for greater vigilance in monitoring the prices of medicines.
