Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Kuwait Real Estate Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Kuwait Real Estate Report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction segments

throughout the country in the context of a recovering market which is backed by government spending and

robust economic growth.

With a focus on the principal cities of Salmiya, al-Jahra and Kuwait City, the report covers rental market

performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 24 months and examines how best to maximise

returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of

the government-fed construction boom on a market which is stabilising after a tough few years.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138979/kuwait-real-estate-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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