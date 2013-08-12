Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Kuwait Real Estate Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
The Kuwait Real Estate Report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction segments
throughout the country in the context of a recovering market which is backed by government spending and
robust economic growth.
With a focus on the principal cities of Salmiya, al-Jahra and Kuwait City, the report covers rental market
performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 24 months and examines how best to maximise
returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of
the government-fed construction boom on a market which is stabilising after a tough few years.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/138979/kuwait-real-estate-report-q3-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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