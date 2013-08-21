Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Kuwait Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Kuwait Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags shortterm

concerns about the impact on Kuwait's economic outlook of depressed capital spending on the part of

the government.

The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Kuwaiti retail market while minimising

investment risk, and also explores the impact of the possibility of oil prices declining further than

expected on the Kuwaiti consumer and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the

short term.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139700/kuwait-retail-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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