Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Kuwait Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
The Kuwait Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags shortterm
concerns about the impact on Kuwait's economic outlook of depressed capital spending on the part of
the government.
The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Kuwaiti retail market while minimising
investment risk, and also explores the impact of the possibility of oil prices declining further than
expected on the Kuwaiti consumer and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the
short term.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139700/kuwait-retail-report-q3-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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