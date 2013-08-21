Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Kuwait Shipping Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

Kuwait's ports have struggled to recover the volumes they enjoyed prior to the global economic downturn,

but BMI expects this recovery to be completed for the most part in 2013, save for total tonnage volumes at

Shuaiba. Downside risks from industrial actions by ports and customs workers appear to have dissipated,

though we caution that they may rise up again, bringing additional risk to our outlook.

What does bode well for Kuwait's container ports is our macroeconomic outlook for the country, where

high oil prices in recent years have translated into increased spending by the Kuwaiti government. This will

help maintain growth at the Gulf state's ports, both through spending on infrastructure projects impacting on

total tonnage throughputs, and consumer spending boosting imports of containerised goods. However,

delays to infrastructure projects could hamper tonnage throughput, and a plateauing in oil production has

led us to forecast GDP growth of 3.0% in 2013, meaning that a slightly slower pace of growth can be

expected at Kuwaiti ports this year.



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