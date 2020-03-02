KWC Dental Group Is Offering Oral Health Solutions in Kitchener

Waterloo, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- KWC Dental Group has, for over 18 years, been at the forefront of providing top-class dental care solutions to individuals looking for great oral health and beautiful smiles. Under the leadership of Dr. Ayman Samra, a board-certified dentist, the practice has grown from running a single office to having three offices. As a result, KWC Dental Group has made it possible for the residents of Kitchener, Waterloo, and Cambridge to have access to the best dental care.



Commenting on the great state of their dental offices, the clinic's spokesperson remarked, "the goal of our practice is to provide each patient we treat with the top levels of professional care and attention. To achieve this, we have strived to create a balance in all our offices by ensuring that they are fully equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and uphold a relaxing atmosphere. Therefore, regardless of the office that you visit, you are guaranteed to be in a comfortable environment where you will receive efficient, professional service."



Families and individuals who are looking for dentists in Kitchener can now save themselves a lot of trouble by choosing for KWC Dental Group. The team of highly experienced dental professionals has conveniently located offices in the region where patients are always welcomed. KWC Dental Group offers a comprehensive range of oral health care services, making them a suitable partner for various demands. This is enhanced by the personalized services that are provided by the oral health professionals after in-depth consultations and thorough examinations of patients' conditions.



With regard to their oral surgical procedures, the clinic's spokesperson states that, "as a practice that has been ranked among the top three best rated cosmetic dentists, we have a record for handling the most demanding oral surgical procedures. All these procedures are performed by qualified dentists who are well-versed in the latest techniques and use of innovative dental technology. These advanced techniques used for the surgical procedures are meant to ensure you are comfortable throughout the session and have a quick recovery. As a policy, all surgical procedures are followed by a care call on the next day and a follow-up appointment to monitor your progress."



The simplicity of booking for an appointment at KWC Dental Group makes it the go-for practice by anyone looking for dentists in Kitchener. All it takes is a few clicks of the button from the comforts of any location, and one can have the assurance of expert care services. KWC Dental Group will go to all lengths to make each session as involving as possible as all services are hinged on a patient's needs. When it comes to pricing, the practice adheres to the provincial dental fee guide that has been standardised by the government and recommended for use in all dental practices in Ontario.



About KWC Dental Group

KWC Dental Group is comprised of family-friendly and professionally run dental practices that are committed to offering top-quality dental care services to the residents of Kitchener, Waterloo, and Cambridge.