KWC Dental Group Offering Dental Solutions in Waterloo

Waterloo, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- KWC Dental Group is a professional dental clinic that focuses on providing top-notch dental services for patients in the Waterloo area. Founded by a team of passionate dental practitioners, the practice has grown to become the go-to destination for individuals looking to get the best dental care. KWC Dental Group has since its inception been known to offer a variety of dental services including cosmetic dentistry, general & family dentistry, prosthetic dentistry, oral surgery & sedation, sleep apnea, and implants, among others. To provide exceptional services, they've adopted the use of modern dental equipment and approaches, allowing them to deliver great results on every treatment they provide.



Talking about the individuals they serve, the clinic's spokesperson commented, "Dental health is important at every stage of life; be it you're a child, teenager or adult. While adults can have the ability to take care of their teeth, it is important that one helps the young members of their family who might have a lesser view of what it means to have healthy teeth. At KCW Dental, we seek to address all the dental needs of the family at large. This means you can bring your five-year-old child to get checked in case of any dental problems or even just routine check-ups. On the other hand, our adult dental treatment services are also on point, and we're always going to make sure that you walk out of our door all smiles."



When it comes to partnering with a reliable dentist in Waterloo Ontario, it is critical that one does their extensive research to ensure that they partner with a professional dentist. That said, KWC features a team of qualified dentists (Dr. Ayman Samra, Dr. Rula Abdel-Kader, and Dr. Azehar Raouf), who are always looking to provide excellent dental services. These dentists are committed to continuing their education in the dental arena - and stay on top of the ever-changing dental trends to make sure they provide nothing short of brilliance.



Speaking about their facility, the clinic's spokesperson said, "We've gone to extra lengths to ensure that any individual that walks in through our doors has a pleasant experience during their stay in our dental office. Our dental clinic is well-equipped and is located in a central place with easy accessibility. Consequently, we have a team of well-trained staff that's always ready to welcome you and guide you throughout your whole visit. Whether you've booked an appointment through our online platform or just coming in as a walk-in, you can be sure we'll take care of your requirements to the utmost satisfaction."



KWC Dental Group has been able to achieve beautiful smiles through its variety of treatment services, which are meant to give individuals infectious smiles. Depending on the dental problem one has, the dentist will work with them to chart a way forward as it pertains to a cause of action that will see the issue at hand remedied. Whether one is looking to have their teeth whitened or have braces put on, they can trust that KWC Dental Group will handle all these requirements.



About KWC Dental Group

KWC Dental Group is an established dental office known for its expertise in the dental arena. The dental clinic handles a whole range of dental needs and serves as a reliable option for individuals in need of personalized dental services.



Contact Details



KWC Dental Group



Franklin Dental

800 Franklin Blvd

Unit 10, Cambridge, ON N1R 7Z1

Phone: (519) 624-8880

Email: franklin@kwcdental.com

Website: https://www.kwcdental.com/



Uptown Dental

75 King Street South Unit

28A, Waterloo, ON N2J 1P2

Phone: (519) 747-2727

Email: uptown@kwcdental.com



Bridgeport Weber Dental

70 Bridgeport Rd East Unit 10,

Waterloo, ON N2J 2J9

Phone: (519) 885-7272

Email: bridgeportweber@kwcdental.com