KWC Dental Provides Quality Backed Dental Care Such as Oral Surgery, Sleep Apnea Treatment, Teeth Whitening and More in Kitchener and Waterloo, Ontario

Waterloo, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2020 -- KWC Dental has been serving the people of Kitchener, Waterloo, and Cambridge, Ontario for more than 18 years. Their offices are located in Bridgeport Weber, Uptown and Franklin. At KWC Dental, they have a committed team that provides high-quality oral care. Their team utilizes the most advanced technological equipment and surgical techniques in offering various oral care services which includes implants, general dentistry, sleep apnea treatment, teeth whitening, oral surgery, Invisalign, bridges, among others. KWC Dental provides a care call to check the welfare of their patients after an oral surgery. More so, they offer a follow-up appointment a week after treatment to their patients for removal of sutures, as well as in providing answers to their inquiries.



Answering a query, KWC Dental's spokesperson commented, "Due to how close we are to the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University, ION stops, and Uptown shops and restaurants, patients can get one of the best dentists in the Waterloo region with ease. They are committed to greatness, and we take a patient-first approach. We offer various oral health services such as general dentistry, implants, sleep apnea treatment, teeth whitening, oral surgery, Invisalign, bridges, and others".



KWC Dental's team helps patients to replace their lost teeth via their implant dental care. This can be achieved by several methods. They employ technological equipment that are the most advanced in helping their patients with dental implants, which are done with an assurance of low chances of complications. At KWC Dental, for oral surgeries, they permit their patients to converse regarding sedation options with the dentist. People who are intending to visit best dentist in Kitchener can consider reaching out to KWC Dental.



The spokesperson further added, "Our amicably, well-versed, and expert dentists in Kitchener, Waterloo are dedicated to making sure that our patients are offered services that are of top-quality. Your oral health is our priority, and with many years of dental experience in Kitchener, Waterloo, and also in Cambridge, Dr. Samra with his colleagues is one of the best dentists in the region. More so, our hygienists love to enlighten our patients on how they can enhance and maintain their oral health".



Moreover, sleep apnea often causes loud snoring. When a person realizes that their snores keep them awake when they should be sleeping at night, the person may be experiencing obstructive sleep apnea. It is also connected with severe tiredness, lowered infection resistance, and most of the time depression. When sleep apnea is left untreated, it can aggravate and expose the person to high blood pressure, stroke, heart attack, and other major health problems. Thus, patients with any oral issue who are looking dentistry in Waterloo can contact KWC Dental for treatment.



About KWC Dental

KWC Dental have their offices at Kitchener, Waterloo, and Cambridge-Ontario, from where they provide cure to people's oral issues. They have well-experienced and versed dentists who are dedicated to providing oral care to people such as general dentistry, oral surgery, implants, sleep apnea treatment, teeth whitening, Invisalign, bridges, etc. Hence, people who are looking for dentists in Waterloo Ontario can reach out to KWC Dental for their services.



Contact Information:



KWC Dental



Bridgeport Weber Dental

70 Bridgeport Rd East Unit 10,

Waterloo, ON N2J 2J9

Phone: (519) 885 7272

Email: bridgeportweber@kwcdental.com



Uptown Dental:

75 King Street South Unit 28A,

Waterloo, ON N2J 1P2

Phone: (519) 747 2727

Email: uptown@kwcdental.com



Franklin Dental:

800 Franklin Blvd Unit 10, Cambridge,

ON N1R 7Z1

Phone: (519) 624 8880

Email: franklin@kwcdental.com



Web: https://www.kwcdental.com/