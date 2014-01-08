Kwoom to Increase Loans to $600 on January 1, 2014

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Kwoom, an established cash advance website for Australians, will increase loans to $600 starting January 1, 2014, the company has announced. Loans can be applied for online. Applicants must fill out the form, attach a payslip and bank statement, and submit their information. Approval of a cash advance loan typically takes a couple of hours and cash is deposited in the applicant’s account.



With the increase in loan amounts, the same rules still apply. Accounts are direct-debited on the date repayment is scheduled for. In addition, applicants must be employed and have an active bank account. Most of the time, funds are cleared on the same day. Applicants must make at least $500 a week and credit checks are performed as part of the approval process.



The increase in the cash advance amount is a benefit for many people. Up to 16 days is allotted for most loans for repayment, but Kwoom sometimes lends cash for up to 30 days. Service is available seven days a week and the company also features a smartphone app so people can access their funds from anywhere.



Another benefit to using Kwoom is the penalty fees are not exorbitant. In some cases, the company is willing to work out payment arrangements if repayment becomes difficult. Visitors can find more details online plus instructions on how to download the app from the mobile site and install it.



Kwoom is more than just a lending site. It includes a blog with entries discussing the company’s offerings plus financial, tax, and banking advice and much more. Kwoom is therefore established as an information resource and provides people with expert information on how to manage their finances.



To learn more about Kwoom and take advantage of increased short term cash loans, go to www.kwoom.com.au.



About Kwoom

Kwoom is a lender providing affordable cash advance loans to regularly employed people with good credit. It provides the advantage of online application and a mobile app for managing accounts and loans. People in Australia can now receive up to $600 and benefit from flexible loan periods, fast approvals, and cash when they most need it.



Media Contact

Lolo Klein

marketing@kwoom.com.au

Melbourne, Victoria. Australia.

http://www.kwoom.com.au