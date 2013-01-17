Kyaniblueberry Latest Products for a Healthier Tomorrow

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- The company offers a variety of products. Some of these are Kyani Health Triangle, Kyani Nitro Xtreme and Nitro FX, Kyani Sunrise and Kyani Sunset. “We found that blueberries found in Alaska were nature’s secret for a healthy living. We conducted years of research and our team members worked closely with the tribes living in Alaska, who found cure of many illnesses by using the wild blueberry. The Sockeye Salmon found in these regions are a rich source of Omega 3 nutrients and today we offer a variety of wellness products that harness the potential of these ingredients to help people across the globe live a healthier life”, states a team member.



One of their best products is the Kyani Health Triangle, which combines three super foods – Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil, Wild blueberries from Alaska and Tocotrienols or Vitamin E. Together, when combined with nitric oxide and fatty acids, the product has the capability to lower risk of diabetes, fight inflammations and also neutralize the damage done by free radicals. One can easily buy this product online; the website is quite detailed and offers a description on each product. Also, the products come with vast details of all the health benefits they have to offer, making it possible for consumers across the globe to find the right wellness product that will help them fight common diseases that are the bane of modern society. Also included are the ingredient list, which helps make an informed selection.



Kyani products are enriched with the anti-oxidant properties of the Alaskan Blueberry & Sockeye Salmon that fights diseases, and are fortified with other essential minerals and proteins to make them complete health foods. Also, they have the potential to reverse damage done by years of poor nutrition and also improve heart health. Available at reasonable rates and shipped worldwide, with Kyani products people have found a new way to live a better, healthier life.



About Kyani

Kyani was founded in 2005 and brings to their customers a variety of health products made from the goodness of Blueberry & Sockeye Salmon found in Alaska. These products were launched in the market by 2007 and since then have gathered their own fan following.



For information on Kyani products log on to http://www.KyaniBlueberry.com