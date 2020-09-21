Kyle Larson Takes 3 out of 4 in Champion Racing Oil/Hosehead.com Sprint Car Series

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2020 -- Kyle Larson won at Lincoln Speedway on Wednesday night. Thursday night Larson won again in the Kevin Gobrecht Classic at BAPS Motor Speedway.



Aaron Reutzel took the All-Star win at Williams Grove Speedway Friday night. On Saturday night it was Larson in victory lane for the third time in four days in the Dirt Classic at Lincoln Speedway.



The Champion Racing Oil/Hoseheads.com Central PA Sprint Cars continue this coming weekend with Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night and The Jim Nace Memorial National Open at Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday night paying $20,000 to win.



Champion Oil, celebrating its 64rd year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



