Kyle R. Song, M.D. Honored with ABPS Certification

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- Patients of Dr. Kyle R. Song of Song Plastic Surgery in Irvine, California have regarded him as a top-tier plastic surgeon specializing in aesthetic procedures with natural-looking results. The American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS) is honoring Dr. Song’s commitment to excellence with a board certification.



An ABPS Board Certification is often heralded as one of the top indicators of a quality plastic surgeon. The ABPS carefully selects board members based on a combination of education, training, experience, and qualification. What’s more, members must pass an intensive exam to be honored with an ABPS Board Certification.



“I’m delighted to earn my Board Certification from the American Board of Plastic Surgery,” says Dr. Song. “I’ve always been committed to providing my patients with excellent care and quality, which is now reflected in my recent certification.”



ABPS certifications ensure that plastic surgeons are providing the high-quality care and innovative procedures that reflect the highest standards in the aesthetics industry. Board members ensure that qualified candidates have received their education from renowned medical universities, have extensive training, a great degree of clinical experience, and are dedicated to continuing research. Board certifications last for seven years, at which point members must re-submit themselves to the Board for approval.



In addition to his recent certification, Dr. Song has also been selected to represent the Board as a Diplomat.



“This only enhances my mission to offer unique, innovative, and quality cosmetic procedures to my clients,” says Dr. Song. “When clients see my Board Certification, they understand that they’re not only in the safest hands possible; they can expect the best results, too.”



Prospective patients are invited to schedule a consultation with Dr. Song at Song Plastic Surgery of Orange County, CA.



About Song Plastic Surgery

If you are looking for a skilled plastic surgeon who is passionate about making people feel beautiful and self-confident, then you will love Dr. Kyle Song and Song Plastic Surgery in Irvine, California. Dr. Song is a dedicated surgeon who seeks 100% patient satisfaction. His patients rave about his attention to detail and how he cares for them from their initial consultations through to their post-op appointments.



Learn more about Dr. Song’s education, medical training, and volunteer work, so you can feel confident about choosing him as your Orange County plastic surgeon. If you are interested in scheduling a complimentary consultation to discuss your aesthetic desires please call us at (949) 701-4454.