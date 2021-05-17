Kyle Reinhardt and Champion Racing Oil Win All-Star Circuit of Champions

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2021 -- "Wow, earning $8,000 for my first-ever All-Star Circuit of Champions triumph, this is pretty unreal," Reinhardt said, an engineer by trade who traded in the workplace for a steering wheel. "I just can't thank all of the people who stuck behind me enough. I wouldn't have been able to stop working to race without their help and support. This is just unreal."



Although Reinhardt was able to control all 25 circuits of the All Star versus IRA Outlaw Sprint Series main event, it was not a walk in the park, as other racers did their best to overtake the Garden State native, giving little slack especially during single-file restarts.



Lapped traffic also played a major role over the course of the 25-lapper. Between laps 13 and 21, slower cars attempted to create a near-impenetrable roadblock for Reinhardt around the track's bottom groove, ultimately allowing the pack to keep pace with the Series rookie. A late-race caution with four laps remaining actually sealed the deal for Reinhardt, creating a clear track and clean air for his final four circuits.



"I had a good pace going and I was able to get by a couple slower cars, but I ended up getting held up a lot by one. Even then, I wasn't sure what was going on behind me," Reinhardt continued. "When that last caution came out and they said over the race receiver that there were 21 laps down, I actually took a big breath and relaxed a little bit because I thought we were going to be 'OK.'"



