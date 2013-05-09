Kyle Sawyer Makes Life Easy for Those Struggling to Configure W3 Total Cache

Vilnius, Lithuania -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- W3 Total Cache is a plugin needed to enhance website speed. Now it can be configured in 2 minutes.



W3 Total Cache is a complicated plugin that is difficult to configure properly, especially for anyone who has their blog or website on shared hosting with limited resources.



For anyone unaware of what W3 Total Cache is or does, it's a plugin that helps optimize your site's page load speed. W3 Total Cache improves the user experience of your site by increasing server performance, reducing the download times and providing transparent content delivery network (CDN) integration.



W3 Total Cache is recommended by web hosting companies such as: Page.ly, Synthesis, DreamHost, MediaTemple, Go Daddy, HostGator and others, so obviously it isn't something to be dismissed.



W3 Total Cache is actually a must have if you want your website speed to be as fast as possible, and page load time is one of the factors for earning an improved Google page rank. Page load speed is now another factor measured and used by Googlebot to determine whether or not your website shows up on the first page of the Google search results people see when looking for what you sell.



Benefits:



- At least 10x improvement in site performance when fully configured.

- Instant second page views through browser caching after first page view

- Reduced page load time results is increased visitor time on site

- Optimized progressive render results in all pages appearing to load instantly

- Improved web server performance resulting in easily sustain high traffic spikes

- Up to 80% bandwidth savings via Minify and HTTP compression of HTML, CSS, JavaScript and RSS feeds



Features:



- Compatible with shared hosting, virtual private servers, and dedicated servers and server clusters

- Transparent content delivery network (CDN) integration with Media Library, theme files and WordPress itself

- Caching of (minified and compressed) pages and posts in memory or on disk

- Caching of (minified and compressed) CSS and JavaScript in memory, on disk or on CDN

- Caching of RSS feeds, including comments, page and site, in memory or on disk

- Caching of search results pages in memory or on disk

- Caching of database objects in memory

- Minification of posts and pages and RSS feeds

- Minification that will combine and remove comments/white space of inline, embedded or 3rd party JavaScript

- Minification that will combine and remove comments/white space of inline, embedded or 3rd party CSS

- Browser caching of CSS, JavaScript and HTML using future expire headers and entity tags (ETag)

- JavaScript grouping by template (home page, post page etc) with embed location management

- Non-blocking JavaScript embedding

- Import post attachments directly into the Media Library (and CDN)



W3 Total Cache is the most popular, most useful and most highly recommended of all Wordpress plugins.



