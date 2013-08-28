KyäniKynect: The Next Generation Marketing Software Released by Kyäni in Europe

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- KyäniKynect is a next generation marketing tool that has been released by Kyäni. There has been no similar software application tool like KyäniKynect that simplifies network marketing. This software application is consist of different parts and features that can provide users with convenience and comfort when dealing with their work and even business.



KyäniKynect is features applications that connect with mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The Kyänin Tablet, Kyäni Care, Presentatious, Kyäni Business Suite, Business 4 You, Kyäni Tube, and Kyäni Retail are among the apps that are included in this next generation marketing tool.



With this newly released network marketing software, simpler advertising procedures, viable business strategies, and increase number of leads can be implemented by any user even without a thorough knowledge about network marketing. Unlike other network marketing software applications, KyäniKynect is composed of different parts that work on health, business, lifestyle, and entertainment. This provides users with the opportunity not just to make business with ease but also enjoy life while doing business.



Among the notable points on KyäniKynect is the Kyäni Care, which enables users to get access on Kyäni’s range of health products. For those who are not aware of Kyäni’s products, Kyäni is among the leading providers of health care products in the country. These health products allow people to stay fit, active, and healthy despite having a busy lifestyle. With KyäniKynect, users will have the chance to get access on how to purchase, and even market this product for sales and profit. The Kyäni Retail and Kyäni Business Suite offer users the opportunity to become an affiliate of the company and sell the products of the company for profit.



Aside from these things, this next generation marketing software application provides users with the solution in monitoring their business distribution. With network marketing tool, one can efficiently monitor the things that are happening in his/her business or affiliate companies. Unlike other network marketing tools, KyäniKynect is easy to use with user friendly interface, works on almost all platforms, and backed with support from the company. Other than that, KyäniKynect is available in several locations and languages.



For more information about KyäniKynect, visit http://www.tigoo.com. Interested individuals can also send email at http://www.tigoo.com/contact.



Media Contact

Company: Tigoo LLC

Address: 1220 North Market Street Suite 806,

Wilmington, DE 19801

New Castle County

Website: http://www.tigoo.com