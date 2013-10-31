Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Kyokuyo Co., Ltd. : Consumer Packaged Goods - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Kyokuyo Co., Ltd. : Consumer Packaged Goods - Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Kyokuyo Co., Ltd."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Kyokuyo Co., Ltd." for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



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Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

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Key Highlights

Kyokuyo Co., Ltd., (Kyokuyo) is a marine food product processing company based in Japan. The company is principally involved in purchasing, export and sale of marine products. The company's product portfolio includes sliced raw fish and shell fish, frozen cooked food products and canned salmon and mackerel. Kyokuyo's product range also includes cooked frozen foods such as frozen fries and canned seafood including salmon, mackerel, and tuna. The company primarily operates through a global network of over 280 seafood processing units. Kyokuyo also operates a fleet of four tuna seiners. Furthermore, the company offers logistics and transportation services for meat, vegetables and marine products. Kyokuyo exports its products across Asia, Europe and North America. As of March 2013, the company operated through 26 affiliates across the US, the Netherlands, Indonesia, China, Japan, Thailand and Vietnam. Kyokuyo is headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan.



Companies Mentioned



Kyokuyo Co., Ltd.



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