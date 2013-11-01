KYOMS, Kentuckiana Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, PSC, Has Now Served 70,000 Patients

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Kentuckiana Oral and Maxillofacial Surgical Associates, PSC, has just announced that they have reached a significant milestone. The practice has now served 70,000 patients.



The fact that the Kentuckiana Oral and Maxillofacial surgery practice would attract this high number of patients probably does not come as a surprise to the many people they have helped over the years with a variety of oral and maxillofacial procedures.



As an article on kyoms.com explains, the talented, experienced and caring oral and maxillofacial surgeons practice a wide range of oral and maxillofacial surgery, including procedures like the removal of teeth, dental implant placement, corrective jaw surgery, TMJ disorders, and bone and gum grafting. The team of surgeons can also diagnose and treat facial injuries, pain, and diseases that involve the jaw, face and mouth.



Dr. Babcock, who is the founder of KYOMS and a highly experienced Louisville oral surgeon, along with Drs. Walters, Noonan, Mills, Warren and Allen pride themselves on giving their patients the best possible care in a friendly and supportive atmosphere. For example, the surgeons’ staff is well-trained to help them in providing their patients with I.V. sedation within the state of the art office setting. The goal of everyone at the practice is to provide a safe and comfortable experience for everybody who undergoes any type of procedure there.



In order to help patients learn about and prepare for their upcoming procedure, the practice’s website features in-depth and educational articles about the various surgeries and treatments they offer.



For example, an article about wisdom teeth removal explains how the surgeons at Kentuckiana Oral and Maxillofacial Surgical Associates perform an oral examination of the mouth, along with x-rays.



“In most cases, the removal of wisdom teeth is performed under local anesthesia, laughing gas (nitrous oxide/oxygen analgesia) or general anesthesia,” the article noted.



“These options, as well as the surgical risks (i.e., sensory nerve damage, sinus complications), will be discussed with you before the procedure is performed.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about KYOMS is welcome to visit the user-friendly website at any time; there, they can read bios about the surgeons as well as more about the procedures they offer at the practice.



About Kentuckiana Oral and Maxillofacial Surgical Associates

As oral and maxillofacial surgeons at Kentuckiana Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, PSC, Drs. Babcock, Walters, Noonan, Mills, Warren and Allen manage a wide variety of problems relating to the mouth, teeth and facial regions. The group practices a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery with expertise ranging from dental implant surgery and wisdom tooth removal to corrective jaw surgery. This also includes techniques designed to rebuild bone structure with minimal surgical intervention and optimal patient comfort. For more information, please visit http://www.kyoms.com