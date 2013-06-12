KYOMS Kentuckiana Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates Promotes Dr. Jamie Warren to Partner

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Oral surgery is a branch of dentistry that specializes in diagnosing and treating injuries, diseases, and deficiencies that impact the head, teeth, gums, mouth, jaw, and neck. Since many of these ailments require surgery, this area of dentistry requires an exceptional surgeon to perform each procedure.



For many years, residents of Louisville and Mount Washington have depended on the dental services provided by Kentuckiana Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, PSC. The treatment center, which offers procedures such as extractions, bone grafting, dental implants, distraction ontogenesis, jaw surgery, and pre-prosthetic surgery, is highly regarded in the Kentucky communities that it serves.



Recently, Kentuckiana Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, PSC announced the promotion of one of its oral surgeons, Dr. Jamie Warren, to a new position as a partner in the company.



According to the Kentuckiana Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, PSC website, Dr. Warren is a seasoned oral surgeon who completed dental school, oral and maxillofacial surgery residency and training, and his Doctor of Medicine Degree at the University of Louisville. He is also a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.



Dr. Warren’s promotion makes him a part of an exceptional surgical team.



“Our doctors and friendly staff members are trained to perform and assist in providing our patients with I.V. sedation within our state of the art office settings,” stated an article on the Kentuckiana Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, PSC website. “Our goal is to provide a safe and comfortable experience for patients undergoing procedures in our offices.”



Individuals interested in learning more about the Kentuckiana Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, PSC team and their services can visit the treatment center’s website for more information.



About Kentuckiana Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, PSC

The oral and maxillofacial surgeons at Kentuckiana Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, PSC practice the full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery with expertise in procedures such as removal of teeth (including impacted wisdom teeth), dental implant placement, bone and gum grafting, corrective jaw surgery and surgical care of TMJ disorders. Kentuckiana Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, PSC also diagnoses and treats facial pain, facial injuries and diseases of the mouth, jaws and face. The treatment center has locations in Downtown Louisville, East Louisville, and Mount Washington. For more information, please visit http://www.kyoms.com