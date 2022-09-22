Kyphoplasty Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2027 : Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, MicroPort Scientific

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Kyphoplasty Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Kyphoplasty market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Stryker (United States), Medtronic Inc. (Ireland), Smith & Nephew (United Kingdom), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), DePuy Synthes (United States), IZI Medical Products (United States), CareFusion (United States), Merit Medical Systems (United States), joimax GmbH (United States) and G21 S.r.l. (Italy)



Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/200796-global-kyphoplasty-market



Definition:

Kyphoplasty is the standard surgical treatment for vertebral compression fractures. The goal of this study was to determine the effect of kyphoplasty on the sagittal profile as well as the relationship between posture improvement and pain relief. We assessed various sagittal profile radiological parameters on whole spine standing radiographs of 73 patients with a single vertebral fracture treated with kyphoplasty for this purpose. The main result was a postoperative change in the sagittal vertical axis (SVA). In addition, clinical parameters such as pain scores on a visual analogue scale (VAS) and analgesic use were obtained from medical records. Preoperative and postoperative radiological and clinical parameters were compared. Additionally, the relationship between changes in SVA and changes in local kyphotic angle (LKA) or VAS was investigated. Clinical and radiographic parameters (SVA, LKA, Gardner, and Cobb) improved significantly postoperatively.



Market Overview:

- On 23rd February 2022, Stryker announced that the previously announced acquisition of Vocera Communications, Inc., a leader in digital care coordination and communication, has been completed. According to Kevin Lobo, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Stryker, this acquisition provides significant opportunities to advance innovations and accelerate our digital aspirations. We welcome the Vocera team to Stryker and look forward to collaborating to provide safer patient care and assist our customers in improving outcomes. Stryker's Medical division brings to Vocera a highly complementary and innovative portfolio that will enhance the company's Advanced Digital Healthcare offerings and advance Stryker's focus on preventing adverse events throughout the continuum of care.

- Before the enactment of the FDA's device regulation, polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) bone cement was available as a drug product and was initially classified as a transitional device. It was upgraded to a class III device, requiring premarket applications. Several orthopedic companies have received approval for their bone cement products to be used for purposes other than vertebroplasty or kyphoplasty. PMMA was reclassified from class III to class II, requiring future 510(k) submissions to meet special controls rather than general controls to ensure safety and effectiveness.

- As preferred strategies, the companies are exploring the market through expansions, investments, new service launches, and collaborations. To gain a competitive advantage through collaborative efforts, the players are expanding and acquiring new geographies around the world.



Kyphoplasty Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers

- Increased Prevalence of Kyphoplasty Compression Fractures

- Increased Number of Diagnostic Centers and Hospitals

Major Trends

- Rise in the Healthcare Infrastructure in Developing Regions

- Advancements in Image-guided Surgical Procedures

Restraints

- Less of Awareness among Patients

Road Blocks / Challenges

- Stringent Government Rules and Regulations

Gaps & Opportunities

- Growing Geriatric Population Worldwide

- Growth in the Healthcare Industry

- Increasing Research and Development Activities

The Global Kyphoplasty Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Balloon Catheters, Bone Access Devices, Cement Application Products, Bone Cement, Cement Mixing Systems, Instruments), Application (Vertebral Alignment Restoration, Spinal Fractures, Kyphosis), End-users (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Devices, Others), Indication (Osteoporosis, Others)



Global Kyphoplasty market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Have a query? Market an enquiry before purchase @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/200796-global-kyphoplasty-market



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Kyphoplasty market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Kyphoplasty

- -To showcase the development of the Kyphoplasty market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Kyphoplasty market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Kyphoplasty

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Kyphoplasty market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Buy Complete Assessment of Kyphoplasty market Now @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/200796-global-kyphoplasty-market



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Kyphoplasty Market Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Kyphoplasty market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- Kyphoplasty Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- Kyphoplasty Market Production by Region Kyphoplasty Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

- Key Points Covered in Kyphoplasty Market Report:

- Kyphoplasty Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Kyphoplasty Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Kyphoplasty Market

- Kyphoplasty Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2027)

- Kyphoplasty Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2027)

- Kyphoplasty Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Payment Gateway, Merchant Account, Subscription Management,}

- Kyphoplasty Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Kyphoplasty Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Browse Complete Summary and Table of Content @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/200796-global-kyphoplasty-market



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Kyphoplasty market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Kyphoplasty near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Kyphoplasty market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

- Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.



Contact US:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837