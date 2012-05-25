L-1 Boxing Launches MMA and Boxing Equipment Site

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- MMA has exploded into popular culture over the last decade and is credited with being the next evolution of contact sports, utilising mixed martial arts styles from karate, kick boxing and judo to Brazilian jiu jitsu and boxing. The popularity of the sport has also led to a surge in people using MMA training for fitness and as a sporting activity.



-1 Boxing is based in New York, and provides a wide variety of high quality sporting equipment for boxing and martial arts, and has recently launched its website to sell worldwide via the web.



The website is simple and easy to use, with an online store and search function, and a menu bar on the home page breaking down the products on offer into the main categories: gloves, protective, apparel, accessories, mitts pads and shields, uniforms and pads.



The store has everything a consumer might need, with everything from boxing headgear to judo gi’s and boxing gloves for sale whether buying for personal use or at a larger scale to equip a club or team.



-1 Boxing has compiled high quality imagery of all its products, allowing consumers to see what they’re getting before they buy. All products come with a thorough description elucidating the type of materials used in the construction and the dimensions of the finished product.



The home page also features special offers, with the RRP and discount prices displayed concurrently for users to see the savings they’re making.



Once an item has been purchased, users have the option to check out using paypal or pay with any major credit card, and by signing up for an account with the site, details can be stored securely so that purchases can be made swiftly and easily.



Artyom Sahakyan CEO of L-1Boxing explained their ethos, “At L-1 boxing we understand that in order for athletes to attain success-the equipment they use is paramount. It's for this reason that we have devoted a long time consulting our extensive network of kick boxers and martial arts masters to gauge their needs in training and help them reach the top. Only through a deep understanding of a fighter's needs were we able to tailor our equipment accordingly. Because of this many top fighters trust our equipment.”



About L-1 Boxing

L-1 Boxing is a New York based boxing and MMA equipment retailer, specialising in gloves, pads and assorted equipment for safe training and competition.



For more information please visit: http://l-1boxing.com