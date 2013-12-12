L-1Jobs.com Is Launched as the First Job Board for CrossFit Trainers

Huntington, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Founding the first job board for CrossFit L-1 trainers Brian Diez thought outside the box on more levels than one. Having first-hand knowledge of the effort it took to both find and hire CrossFit L-1 trainers Diez saw a niche in the marketplace that wasn’t being filled. With that need in mind he founded L-1Jobs.com as the first job site board whereby employers can post jobs and CrossFit trainers can post resumes. The highly approachable platform is an exceptional vehicle in keeping with the same modality as the CareerBuilder or Monster job-seeking websites.



Diez said of the site’s formation, “As a gym owner I have struggled to find CrossFit L-1 trainers. I contacted other CrossFit boxes and searched the forums for help and when I did, I learned I wasn't the only one with this challenge. I knew I could remedy the situation and I was right. Our response has been tremendous.”



Simply stated, there are corporations, gyms and wealthy individuals focused on private training services who would like to hire CrossFit trainers. On L-1Jobs.com L-1 trainers can submit their applications directly to employers and employers can search the database for resumes. An exceptional two way street the site currently offers a 30 or 60 day job posting service for either $30 or $55 respectively. The paid posting comes with the free resume searches that allow one to hire a CrossFit L-1 Trainer easily and simply.



CrossFit is a strength and conditioning program that endeavors to improve muscular strength and cardio-respiratory endurance by perpetually changing movements based on aerobic exercise, gymnastics or body weight exercises, and weight lifting.



About L-1Jobs.com

L-1Jobs.com is based in Huntington, New York and was founded in 2013 by Brian Diez as a way for Level-One CrossFit trainers to make connections with the broad base of employers who need their expertise. A job board whereby employers post jobs and candidates post resumes the site is a membership based platform.



For more information visit http://www.L-1Jobs.com. To connect on Facebook and Twitter click on https://www.facebook.com/l1jobs?ref=hl and https://twitter.com/L1Jobs respectively.



Contact:

Brian Diez

CEO, L-1Jobs.com

631-479-2253

brian@L-1Jobs.com