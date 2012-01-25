‘L-Arginine Direct’ Helps Its Customers Have Healthier Hearts in 2012

Layton, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2012 -- According to statistics, one out of three adults in the United States has heart disease. That figure equates to 80 million people who are currently living with some type of cardiovascular issue.



Recently, more and more doctors and scientists have begun to recognize the very real heart health benefits that can come from taking an amino acid called L-Arginine. Studies have found that L-Arginine naturally boosts the body’s ability to make nitric oxide, which in turn can improve well-being while reversing cardiovascular impairment.



As a result of these findings, thousands of people across the country are interested in taking L-Arginine supplements. But knowing where to buy a high-quality form of the product can be confusing at times, since many stores are now carrying the supplement.



A website has been receiving a lot of attention lately for its arginine supplement that is not only of the best quality, but is also sold at wholesale prices. L-Arginine Complete, the product that is featured on the website, contains not only L-Arginine but also another amino acid called L-Citrulline, which works by sustaining the production of more L-Arginine in the system.



L-Arginine Direct also features a wide variety of educational health articles on the many arginine benefits, including information on how it works, why it works, and more. As an article on the website noted, scientific and clinical studies have linked L-Arginine to not only improved cardiovascular health, but also lowered cholesterol, a reversal of diabetic-related health problems, an increase in libido, an improvement in memory and cognitive function, and much more.



“L-Arginine Complete supplies your body with two vital amino acids, L-Arginine and L-Citrulline, as well as provides your body with a perfect blend of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals to promote a healthy heart, improve overall health, and reverse the aging process,” an article on the website said.



“Our proprietary formula contains 5,000 mg of L-Arginine and 1,000 mg of L-Citrulline in every serving PLUS Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Vitamin K1, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Folic Acid (Folate), Magnesium Citrate, and Chromium Amino-Nicotinate. No other supplement is as complete as L-Arginine Complete!”



