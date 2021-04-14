New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- Growing demand for L-Arginine as a dietary supplement is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.



Market Size – USD 449.4 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends – Growing health awareness among people



The global L-Arginine market is expected to reach USD 812.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market may be attributed to growing end-use applications of L-Arginine.



Growing demand for L-Arginine as a dietary supplement is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. L-arginine as a supplement is beneficial for various conditions ranging from inflammations to migraines. L-Arginine helps relax blood vessels and hence is helpful for people with cardiovascular conditions. It has been found that L-Arginine may provide assistance in easing the symptoms of peripheral arterial disease and angina, as well as improve the health of individuals with heart failure. Additionally, L-Arginine is found to have an immune-boosting effect, which is beneficial in combating the symptoms of weight loss owing to HIV.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: Evonik Industries AG, Daesang Corporation, Ajinimoto Group Inc., Wuxi Jinghai Amino Acid Co. Ltd., CJ Cheiljedang Corporation, Jing Jing Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., Kirin Holdings Company, Shine Star, Biological Engineering Co., and Xintai Jiahe Biotech Co., Ltd., among others.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the L-Arginine market.



Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Food Grade



Pharmaceutical Grade



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Online



Offline



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Dietary Supplements & Nutrition



Pharmaceutical



Personal Care & Cosmetics



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global L-Arginine market



Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers



Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers in the global market



8-year forecast of L-Arginine market along with analysis of global trends, economic scenario, and key opportunities



In-depth analysis of major challenges, restraints, limitations, along with drivers, growth prospects, and opportunities



Regional analysis and country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the global market



Extensive study of key product types and applications offered by the industry



