New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- The global L-Arginine market is expected to reach USD 812.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market may be attributed to growing end-use applications of L-Arginine. Growing demand for L-Arginine as a dietary supplement is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. L-arginine as a supplement is beneficial for various conditions ranging from inflammations to migraines. L-Arginine helps relax blood vessels and hence is helpful for people with cardiovascular conditions. It has been found that L-Arginine may provide assistance in easing the symptoms of peripheral arterial disease and angina, as well as improve the health of individuals with heart failure. Additionally, L-Arginine is found to have an immune-boosting effect, which is beneficial in combating the symptoms of weight loss owing to HIV.



The growing use of L-Arginine in personal care and cosmetic products is likely to boost the market demand in the upcoming years. It finds application to provide protection to the skin from free radicals, keep skin hydrated, and increase the production of collagen. L-arginine is found to have antioxidant properties, which works by counteracting free radicals that are responsible for the appearance of fine lines and premature wrinkles on the skin. Moreover, free radicals have a damaging effect on vital cellular components, including the cell membrane, cellular proteins such as collagen, and DNA.



By grade, food-grade contributed to a larger market share in 2018. Food grade L-Arginine is used as an additive that is considered safe for consumption. It helps in managing heart disease, and angina, along with healing of wounds and repairing tissue, among others.



By distribution channel, the online distribution channel is likely to grow at a faster rate of 8.6% in the forecast period, as this mode of distribution has the advantage of providing a larger exposure to the product produced by the manufacturers, especially with the proliferation of smart devices and internet connectivity.



By application, dietary supplements and nutrition dominated the market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.3% in the period 2019-2027.



The market in the Asia Pacific region contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 7.5% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the APAC region may be attributed to a rise in the level of disposable income of people in emerging economies like China and India and a growing inclination for a healthy lifestyle



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global L-Arginine market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global L-Arginine market are listed below:



Evonik Industries AG, Daesang Corporation, Ajinimoto Group Inc., Wuxi Jinghai Amino Acid Co. Ltd., CJ Cheiljedang Corporation, Jing Jing Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., Kirin Holdings Company, Shine Star, Biological Engineering Co., and Xintai Jiahe Biotech Co., Ltd., among others.



Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Food Grade



Pharmaceutical Grade



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Online



Offline



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Dietary Supplements & Nutrition



Pharmaceutical



Personal Care & Cosmetics



Radical Features of the L-Arginine Market Report:



Valuable insights into the L-Arginine market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the L-Arginine industry



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.