L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

An investigation on behalf of investors of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) shares over potential securities laws violations by L Brands, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB), have certain options.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) concerning whether a series of statements by L Brands, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Columbus, OH based L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.



L Brands has come under increased scrutiny due to a recent article which exposed a "culture of misogyny" and sexual misconduct at Victoria's Secret, one of the Company's most prominent brands. According to the article, L Brands has failed to conduct investigations into complaints of sexual harassment and gender discrimination. The article also alleged that one complainant faced retaliation when following her claims, her access to the building where the Company offices where located was terminated, effectively locking her out of the Company's corporate offices.



Additionally, the financial entanglements between the Company's founder & CEO, Leslie Wexner and Jeffrey Epstein have also raised questions. Notably, ABC News has found that Epstein was the trustee of dozens of charitable trusts connected to Wexner, from which Epstein then liquidated large amounts of L Brands stock to purchase planes, mansions, and a private island.



Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) closed on February 6, 2020, at $23.98 per share.



