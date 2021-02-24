New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- Reports and Data's newest report, titled 'Global L-Carnitine Market,' is primarily focused on the historical and current market analyses. The report stresses on the most fundamental factors that are expected to influence the growth of the L-Carnitine industry over the forecast years. Our team of market analysts has offered meaningful insights into the industry's future growth prospects, implementing a set of avant-garde analytical tools, such as Porter's Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment analysis. The report entails significant market information, assessed through both primary and secondary research methodologies, and derives industry-leading insights to help readers get an accurate idea of the ever-evolving L-Carnitine market.



L-Carnitine is popular for is role in energy metabolism. L-Carnitine is found in constituents usually incorporated in pet food formulations, though, the proportion of L-Carnitine may differ. The proportion of L-Carnitine is maximum in constituents derived from poultry and meat. The heart is a vital muscular organ that requires energy and nutrients for its proper functioning. On average, a human heart beats 72 bpm, whereas the heart of a dog beats at about 120 bpm, and that of a cat is nearly 180 bpm. Therefore, nutrient demands for pets such as cats and dogs may be likely to be much higher as compared to humans. It has been found that the heart functions mostly on fatty acids and, as a result, L-Carnitine to assist in meeting its energy requirements. Hence, the surging demand for L-Carnitine in animal feed is likely to drive market growth.



Production Method Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Bio-Process

Chemical Synthesis



Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Food Grade

Feed Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Online

Offline



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Functional Food & Beverage



Regional analysis covers:



North America

U.S

Europe

U.K

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

MEA



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. L-Carnitine Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. L-Carnitine Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Surging demand in animal feed

4.2.2.2. Rising geriatric population…



