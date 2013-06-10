L & M Law, LLC Now Offering Estate Planning and Administration Services in the Pocono Mountain Area of Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- The estate planning attorneys in Philadelphia, PA, at L&M Law LLC, have recently made themselves available for estate planning and estate administration legal services in the Pocono Mountain area of Pennsylvania. The areas they cover include but are not limited to, Wayne County, Lake Ariel and Scranton, PA.



This decision was made because Ms. Kathleen A. Maloles, co-founder and partner of L&M Law LLC, recently became a part-time resident of “The Hideout,” a residential community in the Pocono Mountains, and saw the lack of legal services available for those that live and thrive either full time or part-time in the area. While this area is mainly a recreational community and people either come to vacation or to retire, they may find themselves at a loss when it comes to seeking out estate planning and estate administration services in the local area.



After someone purchases their vacation home, he or she will need to determine how to hold title to it. By utilizing the help of an estate planning attorney, homeowners will be informed on how to title a property properly before finalizing the home’s purchase. Additionally, people may also want to be more careful if their vacation home is in a different state as there may be more hurdles, time, and money involved with administering the estate. However, whether or not the home is a vacation home, it is important that a person realizes their options when it comes to protecting their home and its assets from death taxes. With the help of the attorneys at the L&M Law LLC, people can guarantee that their estate and loved ones are better protected. To hear more about L&M Law LLC, and their estate planning and estate administration services now available in the Pocono Mountain area of Pennsylvania please visit www.lmlawllc.com.



About L&M Law LLC

L & M Law was founded on the principle that clients should have access to quality legal representation. They believe that each client is unique and deserves to be treated as such. L & M’s attorneys are passionate about what they do and they take tremendous pride in providing client-centric, value-driven legal services to their clients.