L & M Law LLC Now Offers Estate and Trust Administration Services for Residents in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- L & M Law LLC now offers Estate Planning services for residents in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Experienced in trusts and estates law in Philadelphia, The estate planning attorneys at L & M Law work directly with clients to provide client-centric, value-driven estate planning services. They provide planning that anticipates not only death and the tax ramifications associated with death, but also estate planning that addresses the possibility of incapacity.



The attorneys at L & M Law utilize a wide array of estate planning tools such as wills, revocable trusts, irrevocable trusts, disclaimers, dynasty trusts, supplemental needs trusts and life insurance planning. The Estate Attorneys of Camden also acts as powers of attorney to provide clients with comprehensive estate plans that address tax planning concerns and the possibility of incapacity prior to death.



Here is what a recent client had to say about the customer service of L & M Law: “Kathleen was very professional and very patient. She explained everything we needed to know and explained it as many times as she had to, to get it through my thick head. A very nice person and seems to also be very honest. Something that’s hard to find in a lawyer, honesty.” ~ Kathy P., an Estate Administration Client, Camden County, NJ.



About L & M Law LLC

L & M Law, LLC serves the areas of Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey. Their attorneys dedicate their practice to wills, trusts and estates law in Philadelphia and surrounding counties. They also provide real estate law, family law and immigration law services to meet the transactional needs of our clients.



For more information, http://www.lmlawllc.com/