Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- L & M Law LLC now offers Estate Planning services for residents in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The estate planning attorneys at L & M Law work directly with clients to provide affordable and personalized estate planning services. They provide planning that anticipates not only death and the tax ramifications associated with death, but also estate planning that addresses the possibility of incapacity.



The attorneys at L & M Law utilize a wide array of estate planning tools such as wills, revocable trusts, irrevocable trusts, disclaimers, dynasty trusts, supplemental needs trusts and life insurance planning. The estate planning law firm in Philadelphia also acts as powers of attorney to provide clients with comprehensive estate plans that address tax planning concerns and the possibility of incapacity prior to death.



Nilsa R., of Philadelphia County, PA, had this to say in a testimonial: “I had the privilege of working with Kathleen during one of the most difficult times in my life – my divorce. Kathleen’s professionalism and knowledge of the legal system helped me steer in the right direction past the fog. She gave me lots of great advice I had not thought about. Now I feel confident and secure that my kids and I are protected. I would definitely use her services again and recommend her!”



About L & M Law LLC

L & M Law, LLC serves the areas of Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey. Their attorneys dedicate their practice to wills, trusts and estates law in Philadelphia and surrounding counties. They also provide real estate law, family law and immigration law services to meet the transactional needs of our clients.



For more information, visit http://www.lmlawllc.com/