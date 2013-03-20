L & M Law, LLC's Estate Planning Attorneys Are Now Currently Assisting Clients in the Preparation of Their Tax Returns

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- L & M Law, LLC’s estate planning attorneys in Montgomery County are now currently available to assist Executors and Administrators with the preparation of the state and federal tax returns that must be filed when administering a Pennsylvania or New Jersey Estate. Guaranteeing that proper estate planning is done will put a person in charge of his or her finances, and it will also make sure that a person’s loved ones are spared from the burden of dealing with any unexpected expenses.



At L & M Law, LLC, estate administration attorneys work side by side with clients to offer personalized estate planning and tax help. A person works hard his or her entire life to save money and try to make good financial decisions so that he or she is able to have assets available after retiring, and able to leave an inheritance to loved ones after passing away. People who have large estates should consider what strategies are available to minimize how much they pay in estate and inheritance taxes. Therefore, the need to plan for the future is one of the many reasons why it is important to hire an estate planning attorney.



There is no denying that having a good estate plan in place will help guarantee that a person’s assets are managed appropriately. Without a proper plan in place, a person’s remaining assets may be distributed pursuant to the laws of intestacy, and this may make for unfavorable outcomes. To hear more about L & M Law, LLC’s estate planning attorneys that are now available to assist clients with the preparation of state and federal death tax returns and fiduciary income tax returns, please visit their website http://www.lmlawllc.com or give them a call at 800-564-3872.



About L&M Law LLC

L & M Law was founded on the principle that clients should have access to quality legal representation. They believe that each client is unique and deserves to be treated as such. L&M’s attorneys are passionate about what they do and they take tremendous pride in providing client-centric, value-driven legal services to their clients.