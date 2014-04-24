LA Based Film Production Company Seeks Funding via Indiegogo to Make Armenia, a Feature Film to Commemorate 100 Years of the Armenian Genocide.

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- "Who, after all, speaks today of the annihilation of the Armenians?" - wondered Hitler. Who cares that somebody destroyed, tortured, raped and killed millions of innocent Armenians and that Armenians almost disappeared from the face of the Earth?



The truth is, all Armenians commemorate the tragic events of this Holocaust in tears, every year, but nobody else really knows about it. People of the world have no idea who they are, where they come from and that their land was invaded, their grandparents were slaughtered and their parents left orphans.



Daniel Anghelcev considers it to be his civic duty to make the world recognize, apologize and redeem the memory of those children burnt alive, for the tears of our desperate mothers and for the helplessness of our fathers during that cursed year: 1915, year written in blood in every Armenian soul!



Daniel’s upcoming feature film "Armenia, My Country, My Mother, My Love" is inspired by a true story of an intellectual family living in Turkish invaded Armenia who encounters the atrocities surrounding the senseless murders of their family and friends.



The team led by Daniel is determined to produce this film and have it released by April 2015 on the 100th anniversary of the Genocide. However, they need everyone's support to do so. Due to the controversial nature of this film, it is much easier and faster to seek funding through the public instead of the conventional "studio" financing.



Flawless Production is appealing to all to help them make this movie so that they can let the world feel the pain Armenia has endured for the past century. This project needs everyone’s participation including the non-Armenians to promote and make this film so that the world can remember the senseless tragedies of 1915.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1jwS8MW