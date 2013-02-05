La Bella Baskets Spreads Smiles - Specializes in Creating Gift Baskets for Special Occasions

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- La Bella Baskets, a company that carries gift baskets and flowers, is providing different ways to earn through training and presenting five ways of gaining a career in the business. With a vision of bringing happiness to all, La Bella does not only give individuals a source of income but reaches out to single mothers experiencing challenges in life as well.



The La Bella Baskets specializes in creating gift baskets for special occasions. They carry a wide selection of gift baskets for occasion like graduation, anniversaries, and weddings, as well as for gifts and giveaways for corporate functions. This wide range of choices enable clients to find the right kind of product that will suit their needs.



La Bella's mission is to be able to provide products that are both affordable and of high quality. With their goal of giving clients products that address their needs in mind, Labella also offer personalized products. More of these products are available in the company’s official website.



The Baskets of Smiles Program

La Bella Baskets launched the “Baskets of Smiles" program as an advocacy to send smiles to single mothers who are going through many adversities in life. In this way, the company is able to give back to those who have continuously supported them through the years. To show appreciation, every month they deliver to single moms a “La Bella Basket of Smiles” filled with beautiful Spa and Bath essentials. They deeply believe that every single mom needs a calm and nurturing place in their lives to relax, melt away stress, rejuvenate, heal, and promote a truly blissful balance in, body, mind and spirit. All purchases from La Bella baskets directly contribute to our La Bella Baskets of Smiles Program. Thank you all for your support, and thank you to all of our La Bella Consultants for making this program possible.



Earning With La Bella Baskets

Since its humble beginnings in 2009, the company has been providing work at home opportunities to individuals and families. La Bella Baskets share the joy of having a gift basket business with others in simple and easy ways. Being a member or a consultant of the company does not require having to collect money, deliver products, or purchase expensive inventories. There are five means through which interested people can be a part of La Bella Baskets and build a considerable amount of income. Today, the company has over a thousand consultants who has benefited from this program.



About The La Bella Baskets Website

La Bella Baskets have around five hundred themes of gift baskets to choose from. All these are available for browsing online. To know more about the company, gift baskets business opportunities and the La Bella Baskets of Smiles, check out their website at http://www.peckdesigns.com.



