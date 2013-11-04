La Bella Planners: Give Second Weddings the Planning They Deserve

Port Washington, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- For those getting ready to wed for the second time, there is no reason to skimp when planning ceremonies. The proper venue, attire and seating will make weddings special and create cherished memories.



According to HuffPost, second weddings tend to be more low-key but there is no reason not to have a big ceremony. It truly comes down to what couples feel is tasteful. Large weddings are a beautiful way to celebrate the joining of two lives and all of the wonderful things to come. When designing a second ceremony it is important to work with a qualified planning service.



Weddings are more than just gift registries and a marriage license. Decorations, photography, clothing and special touches require planning and organization. The amount of stress on couples that are planning their wedding alone can be tough to deal with. Attentive guidance from professionals is a godsend in many cases and allows couples to focus on their special day and each other.



About La Bella Planners

La Bella Planners specializes in organizing wedding ceremonies and helping couples realize their dreams. Clients receive professional and attentive service that allows them to enjoy their special day without disruptions or excessive stress. In addition to weddings, planners assist with corporate events, fashion shows and other special occasions. For a full list of the company’s services, visit: http://labellaplanners.com/



Wedding ceremonies require attention to detail to meet the needs of couples and their families. At La Bella Planners, clients receive the service and results they deserve. Call (516) 767-1984 today to schedule a consultation.



Contact Information:

La Bella Planners

Address:

158 Main Street, 2nd floor

Port Washington, New York 11050

Phone: (516) 767-1984

Email: contact@labellaplanners.com

Website: http://www.labellaplanners.com