La Bella Planners Offer "Day of" Package

Port Washington, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- La Bella Planners is a full-service event planning company and is offering clients a “Day of” package, which provides support for events. This package is ideal for hosts looking for extra help during gatherings.
The package includes services such as schedule confirmation, itinerary review and finalization, on-site coordination and advisement. Planners are there to assist clients with issues, questions and concerns making events more enjoyable for all participants. Planners are adept at making themselves useful and handling stressful situations for hosts.
Planners work closely with clients to select the optimal package or event planning service. Events are uniquely sculpted to deliver satisfaction to hosts, and leave guests with a sense of awe and comfort. Planners go above and beyond to make sure events go according to schedule. La Bella Planners is dedicated to providing exceptional service and results. There are no better party planners Long Island .
Weddings, corporate events, special occasions and fashion shows are coordinated with the utmost professionalism and skill. Planners work within budgets to deliver results and often-times exceed client expectations. Effective two-way communication allows planners to turn dreams into reality. Other party planners Long Island cannot match the talented personnel of La Bella Planners.
For further information on La Bella Planners and “Day of” packages, please visit http://ww.labellaplanners.com" href="http://www.labellaplanners.com/">whttp://ww.labellaplanners.com> . Customers receive professional service when needed the most. Call (516) 767-1984 today to speak to a representative, and learn more about planning services.
Contact Information:
La Bella Planners
Address: 158 Main Street, 2nd floor
Port Washington, New York 11050
Phone: (516) 767-1984
Email: contact@labellaplanners.com
Website: http://www.labellaplanners.com