La Bichette Now Has the Best Hair and Makeup Services in Dallas

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- La Bichette, having earned the distinction of being the place to go for superlative quality beauty treatments is now offering the trendiest services of Hair and Makeup in Dallas.



The path to being a true fashionista begins with a team of highly experienced professional stylists who follow a strict code of excellence, assuring customers that they are in expert hands. The use of advanced techniques and premium quality products at La Bichette always results in glamour. And since pricing is a key factor, this prominent Blowout Salon of Dallas provides all of the above at very economical prices.



As part of its blowout salon services La Bichette has developed a number of packages of hair treatment and make up services all tailored to easily conform to every client’s individual tastes and needs. One of the most popular packages is the Blowout + Full Face Makeup, confirmed by one of La Bichette’s expert representatives as “By far the best way to go! Plan your outfit and we’ll take care of the rest.”



La Bichette’s expertise peaks when it comes to its’ hair styling blow out options with styles that include Bichette, Nicolette, Yvette and many others. Its’ forte lies in providing a wide array of looks ranging from sophisticated to funky and every style in between. This smorgasbord of choices is one of the main reasons why La Bichette is one of the most renowned Hair Salons in Dallas, Texas.



About La Bichette

Proud to be locally owned and operated in Dallas, and with every intention of staying that way, La Bichette is a paradise for all styling and makeup solutions. With a firm belief that the honest and true mom and pop business (well, in their case mom and daughter) still have a place in this wild world, La Bichette might just be exactly what the world needs.



For more information on our services, please visit http://www.labichette.com/services



Contact Details

6405, Hillcrest Avenue

Dallas, TX

75205



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