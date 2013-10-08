La Bichette Now Offers Hair Treatment as Part of Its Awe-Inspiring Styling Services

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- La Bichette, a well-known styling destination now offers the finest quality of Hair Treatment as part of its awe-inspiring styling services. Managed by a team of highly experienced and trained hair experts, this hair salon is a gateway to the destination, which is called 'Being Prim & Proper'.



Performed by following the highest standards of excellence and professionalism, the offered services are neatly done to achieve the much aspired refined appearance. In addition to this, all the products and techniques used while carrying out the treatment are of premium quality to keep unwanted side effects at bay. Irrespective of the fact that drop dead resplendence is the sure output every time, the services of La Bichette are not going to cost a fortune.



While highlighting the company's wide variety of services, one of the representatives at La Bichette stated, “We have a dedicated team of talented master hair stylists for all any kind of hair type or style. We aim for perfection and our attitude and services are a clear reflection of this.”



Whether it is the diva look or a casual just woke up hair styling, the crew at La Bichette has all the tools and techniques to achieve perfection in all aspects. Besides this, being a client oriented Hair Salon; experts here proceed only after they have completely understood the expectations of clients to give them the desired results.



About La Bichette

Proud to be locally owned and operated in Dallas, La Bichette is a paradise for all styling and makeup solutions in Dallas. La Bichette believes that not only does the honest and true mom & pop business (well, in their case mom & daughter) still have a place in this wild world, but that it might just be exactly what the world needs right now. They are proud to be locally owned and operated and intend to keep it that way.



For more information about their services, please visit http://labichette.com/services



Contact Detail:

6405 Hillcrest Avenue

Dallas, TX 75205

214.520.3500