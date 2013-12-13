La Bichette Now Provides an Enhancing Range of Blowout Salon Services in Dallas

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- La Bichette, as part of its beauty and grooming regimen is now providing an enhanced range of Blowout Salon Services in Dallas. These services have won the approval of the modern female who believes in taking care of herself. Under the efficient management of a team of professional beauty stylists, this leading salon in Dallas succeeds in meeting the demands of its clientèle.



The vast array of blow out services includes “The Madeleine” for girls aged 10 or below, pampering these little princesses to perfection. Another package that is a wise choice before a night out or any special event is the “Blowout + Full Face Makeup”, where their experts ensure that glamour stays matchless. La Bichette has further expanded its array of services by extending the Salon Blowout At Home prompting one representative to say, “We’ll come to you! House calls begin at $150 for hair and make-up or individually from $75.”



The stylists at La Bichette uphold the ideals of professionalism and perfection making this salon one of the most sought after for hair and make-up in Dallas. The crew’s experience and constant communication with clients help them perform all stylings and treatments with ease and excellence.



About La Bichette

Proud to be locally owned and operated in Dallas, and with every intention of keeping it that way, La Bichette is a paradise for all styling and makeup solutions. Believing that not only does the honest and true mom and pop business (well, in their case mom and daughter) still have a place in this wild world, La Bichette is convinced that it might just be exactly what the world needs at this very moment.



For more information about our services, please visit: http://www.labichette.com/services



Contact Details:

6405 Hillcrest Avenue

Dallas, TX 75205

214.520.3500



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