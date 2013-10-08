La Bichette Proudly Announces Blowout Salon Services in Dallas

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- La Bichette, the best salon in Dallas, announces blowout salon services in Dallas. Their Blowout Salon service in Dallas is considered by many to be the best in town and also provide professional make-up services to it’s clientele. The company's blowout salon services include “The Madeleine” for girls ten and under, the “Blowout + Full Face Makeup” perfect for a special occasion or night out on the town as well as the “Updo” and house call services.



While highlighting the company's wide variety of services, one of the representatives at La Bichette stated, “Our blowout salon services provide the best value and blowout experience in the Dallas area.”



La Bichette Dallas’ hair stylists strive to maintain the highest level of styling satisfaction, professionalism, and client experience. La Bichette provides superior service by meeting the demands of their clients through experience and communicating openly with their clients. This all combines to produce the highest quality work in Dallas and sets a shining example for rest of the Salons in Dallas, Texas.



They have a variety of hair treatment packages like a 10-Minute Scalp Massage ($10), Hair Masque for Thirsty & Dry Hair ($15), Hair Masque for Strength & Moisture ($15) and the Brilliant Shine and Hair Masque ($20).



About La Bichette

Proud to be locally owned and operated in Dallas, La Bichette is a paradise for all styling and makeup solutions in Dallas. La Bichette believes that not only does the honest and true mom & pop business (well, in their case mom & daughter) still have a place in this wild world, but that it might just be exactly what the world needs right now. They are proud to be locally owned and operated and intend to keep it that way. We are from Dallas, for Dallas!



For more visit: http://labichette.com/about



Contact Detail:

6405 Hillcrest Avenue

Dallas, TX 75205

214.520.3500