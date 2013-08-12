LA Epic Club Crawl Now Allows Party Customization

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Los Angeles, CA - LA Epic Club Crawl, a pub crawl for clubs in LA, is very proud to introduce its newest addition to the best clubs in Los Angeles. Now, customers of clubs in Los Angeles will be able to choose and customize the parties to their tastes and interests, no matter what the occasion.



Whether customers want a Hollywood party theme for their bachelor party or want to enjoy the nightlife in Los Angeles for their birthday, the LA Epic Hollywood club crawl is ready to serve and prepare an awesome party for the event. What this means is that any party, whether a birthday party, a bachelor or bachelorette party, a custom party of some sort, or just a night in some Hollywood clubs, LA Epic Club Crawl is the place to go for the best VIP passes in the hottest city on Earth, which is Los Angeles, California.



According to a spokesperson for LA Epic Club Crawl, “Bring as many friends as you’d like and enjoy the VIP experience. We’ll take you to the hottest venues and you won’t have to worry about getting all your friends in.” The California capital of cool is calling, so when looking for the best nightclubs in Hollywood, LA Epic Club Crawl is there to make it an unforgettable night for any reason or occasion.



About LA Epic Club Crawl

Since its establishment years ago, the LA Epic Club Crawl has been the center of Hollywood nightlife for a number of reasons. Members can get into the very best clubs in Los Angeles without the hassle of waiting in line without a VIP pass. When looking to party with celebrities in bars in Los Angeles, choose the LA Epic Club Crawl for a Hollywood party that has to be experienced to be believed. For more detail please visit, http://www.laepicclubcrawls.com/.