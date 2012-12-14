La Fiesta - a New Condo Launch Review by Property Mastery Guru

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- La Fiesta is a new condominium project at Sengkang Central. This 810 units brand new residential property is expected to be launch in January 2013.



La Fiesta @ Sengkang is a condominium in the Sengkang area with above-the-rest location. Enjoy very close proximity to Compass Point Shopping Centre, Sengkang Bus Interchange, Sengkang MRT Station and Kopitiam Square, all within a minute walk away.



You will be greeted by top grade finishing and branded appliances when you step into La Fiesta, where thoughts have been put in to every great details to make La Fiesta condominium the superior choice over other residential properties in the Sengkang district. The layout is spacious and functional with no wasted space take-up by the unnecessary bay windows and planters. Your family can enjoy exceptional comfort in every space in your brand new abode.



La Fiesta condo will be offering attractive discounts to customers who register their interest with us, and purchase their unit on the Preview day.



Reasons to invest in La Fiesta

- Walking Distance to Sengkang MRT (North East Line), for easy access to shopping and eateries out of Sengkang like Buangkok, Hougang and Kovan MRT.

- Walking Distance to LRT to every part of Sengkang.

- Walking distance to Compass Point and Kopitiam Square for all your shopping and eateries.

- Drivers can enjoy close access to TPE which brings you to KPE (quick access to city starts here!) and SLE.

- Established estate with shopping malls and transportation convenience a attraction for good tenants.

- Good schools within 1 Kilometer.

- Close proximity to Parks and other recreation activities.

- Good appreciation with MRT and malls at your door.

- Functional Lay out with no wasted space

- Top-end finishing with branded appliances.



About Property Master Guru

Property Mastery Guru is a Property Portal of Property Mastery Academy that aims to create a win-win relationship between Property owners, buyers, investors, agents and developers. Investors and buyers can search properties for sale easily with our search function customized made. Regular events of property new launch are also conducted for investors and buyers.



