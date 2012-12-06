La Fin Absolute Du Monde Announce Release of Third EP, Video for Single "Leave Me in Detroit," Produced by Production Team Social Security

El Cerrito, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- Ambient rock duo La Fin Absolute Du Monde have announced a 12/12/2012 release date for their third ep, to be released on UK based foolsCircle records.



The ep will include Single "Leave me In Detroit," previously released as a part of the All These Noises compilation, presented by NYC based booking and consulting firm TJO Presents and NJ's Starbeat Music (http://allthesenoises.bandcamp.com).



For the track, the band traveled to LA to record with the Social Security production team, which consists of Former guitarist Todd Weinstock (Glassjaw, Men, Woman & Children) and producer Marc Jordan (Velvet Revolver, The Cult.)



The band have also produced a video for the track, which they describe as an "intense artistic dramatization of domestic abuse," one of the social issues which is addressed in their work.



You can stream "Leave me in Detroit," at, http://allthesenoises.bandcamp.com/track/leave-me-in-detroit.



For the shooting of the video, the band teamed up with friend, film maker and fellow musician Peter Gutter,(“Puzzling...with Magnus, The Midnight Suns), to craft a venomous horror story, which perfectly fits the tone of the track;telling the story of a couple poisoning each other in to madness.



Descend marks a continuation of the neo-noir duo's exploration of various social issues including Domestic Violence, depression and the sex trade. The ep is a continuation of La Fin's intensity, chaos, and sex appeal encompassing and blending beautifully ambient and dissonant sounds, gorgeous melody, and vivacious energy.



Their previous releases has received coverage from MTV Hive, Guitar Jar, and countless other national and international publications.



The band have a few more shows lined up for 2012, and a jam packed 2013 in the works. Full tour dates below.



"Descend" Tracklist--

1.Leave Me In Detroit

2.Descent Into Madness

3.Deliver Us From Evil

4.Debut de la Fin: Part 2



Tour dates—

Dec. 14--Bunkhouse, Los Vegas NV

Dec. 15—Rain Night Club—Costa Mesa CA

Dec. 16—Silverlake Lounge—Los Angeles CA

Dec. 19—The Stud, San Francisco, CA

Dec. 21—Vagabond Ballroom Oakland CA



Advance coppies of the epm, as will as interview opportunities are available

Contact--

For all inquiries

TJ Olsen

TJO Presents

347 987 1193

tj@tjopresents.com

for label inquiries contact

foolscircle@gmail.com